Prince Asare wins junior category of the Greater Accra Homowo Table Tennis Open festival

Tennis News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Rachel Ankomah Media

Prince Asare of The Rising Star Sports Foundation,(Nungua Based Table Tennis Club) won the junior category of the Greater Accra Homowo Table Tennis Open festival which took place on August 24, 2022, at the DG Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He defeated Richard Ofori of the Blue Rose Tennis Club by a 3-1 margin to win the trophy.



This happens to be the first win of the year for the Rising Stars Sports Foundation after winning the National Under 12 Male and Female, Under 15, Male & placing 3rd for under 15 Girls last year.



In the women's category, Celia Baah Danso (Ghana Armed Forces) emerged as the winner by beating Eva Adom(Ghana Armed Forces) 3 - 0 in the finals.



The third position was taken by Cynthia Kwabi of Immigration Service and Emerald Bortey of Ping Hopes Table Tennis Club.



In the men's category, Felix Lartey (Spider) of Ghana Immigration Service placed first after defeating Victor Smartte by a 3 - 1 margin.



Joint third positions were taken by Emmanuel Komey of Ghana Immigration Service and James Marfo from the New Juaben Municipality.