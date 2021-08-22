Prince Adu Kwabena parts ways with Bechem United

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Prince Adu Kwabena has parted ways with Ghana Premier League side Bechem United FC.



The 17-year old is leaving the Hunters after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.



He endured a difficult 2020/21 season due to injuries.



The enterprising forward has been out of action since February missing the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania where Ghana emerged as champions.



Prince Adu Kwabena is currently a free agent after failing to agree to a new deal and is expected to sign for a new club before the 2021/22 season starts in October.