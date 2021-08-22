You are here: HomeSports2021 08 22Article 1338781

Source: footballghana.com

Prince Adu Kwabena parts ways with Bechem United

Prince Adu Kwabena Prince Adu Kwabena

Ghanaian forward Prince Adu Kwabena has parted ways with Ghana Premier League side Bechem United FC.

The 17-year old is leaving the Hunters after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

He endured a difficult 2020/21 season due to injuries.

The enterprising forward has been out of action since February missing the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania where Ghana emerged as champions.

Prince Adu Kwabena is currently a free agent after failing to agree to a new deal and is expected to sign for a new club before the 2021/22 season starts in October.

