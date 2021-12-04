Primary school teacher can't school a university professor - Danny Jordaan slams Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the South African Football Association(SAFA), Danny Jordaan has slammed GFA President Kurt Okraku for being a novice in terms of football administration.



There has been bad blood between Ghana and South Africa after the 2022 World Cup qualifying game played on November 14th, 2021 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



South Africa accused the referee of awarding Ghana a dubious penalty on the day and have since launched a petition with FIFA.



Both nations have not seen eye to eye after South Africa accused Senegalese referee N'diaye Maguette of match-fixing and match manipulation to favour Ghana.



In an interview with South Africa journalist Robert Marawa, Danny Jordaan fired back again, insisting a one-year-old GFA cannot teach them the rules of the game.



“You cannot be schooled by a primary school teacher when you are a university professor. We have organized a World Cup. It was voted the best ever World Cup on the African continent. We cannot be schooled by people who are just in their first year in administration and so we kept quiet," he said.



The Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a lone goal to secure the only slot in group G for the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana had a penalty after Daniel Amartey went to the ground in the penalty box following a challenge from Rushine De Reuck although it appeared soft there was a nudge in the back of the Leicester City defender.



The Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette who was standing just a few meters outside the penalty box swiftly awarded the penalty without any second thought.



