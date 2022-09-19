Pressure mounts on Asante Kotoko fan to cut testicles after betting with it

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Okocha, a staunch Asante Kotoko fan, has been caught up in his words after vowing to destroy his testicles if Kotoko fails to qualify for the money zone of the CAF Champions League.



Okocha was confident that Kotoko would advance to the group stages of the African first-tier inter-club competition due to a favourable draw, but it was not meant to be.



Speaking on Angel FM a day before Kotoko's second-leg tie against RC Kadiogo, Okocha threatened to destroy his testicles if Kotoko failed to advance and reach the money zone.



"This year, if Kotoko doesn't get to the money zone, I'll destroy my testicles. I'll destroy it myself at this same place. Yeah, you can save it. I know what I'm talking about. I will come and destroy it here with a stone," he said.



Unfortunately for Okocha, the Reds got kicked out of the competition after a 3-1 penalty shootout loss to Kadiogo in the first round.



Kotoko had won the first leg 1-0, but a 1-0 defeat at home in the second leg forced the match to go to penalty shootouts.



Kotoko could have faced AS Vita if they had gone past Kadiogo. After exiting the first round, the Reds would not have a Confederations Cup football.



