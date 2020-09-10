Press Releases of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Presidential candidate graces the Y Leaderboard Series stage

Ghana's number one urban station, YFM, has given Ghanaians the opportunity to meet a presidential candidate for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet beyond politics through its authoritative leadership show, the Y Leaderboard Series.



Ivor Greenstreet during the hour-long interview with YFM's Rev. Erskine spoke on his career, his leisurely activities, family life, education, career, among other things.



Speaking of his family life, Ivor Greenstreet shared that he basked in the joy of playing a major role in the lives of his children. Nonetheless, that did not mean that he would use his "connections" to open gates for his children.



He believed that parents should allow their children to charter their own course to success.



“I am a good family man with a twenty-five (25) year old son and a thirty-three (33) year old daughter who are both at the stage where they’re looking to build their future. They may want me to open gates for them with my connections but I won’t do that. I let them do things on their own and watch them be successful at it.”



As a loving father, Ivor shared that he was crushed when a fatal accident he was involved in robbed him of the chance to spend time with his children for a year.



“I had a burst tire, then found myself out of the car by the side of the road. Being an absent father when I was at the hospital was quite tough”.



Detailing on his ordeal that happened on the Tema motorway in 1997, he said: “I remember being at Korle-Bu for about a day or so and one incident I remember is there was no light so all I remember in a flashback is being carried up some staircase on a stretcher because the lift wasn’t working.



The next thing I remember is at that time, we didn’t have Circle Dubai and there was some railway line so I remember being in an ambulance and going over the railway line in a very bumpy ride.



I was subsequently flown to the UK and suffered from something called Assisted Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). That means your lungs stop working, your stomach stops working, everything stops working so basically you’re in a coma and you have a machine breathing for you.



I was on that for about a month or two and gradually came around, then they had to fix some other parts of my body. My shoulder, my hip, and stuff like that so I was there till September or October of the following year before I came back the year after that”.



As an astute lawyer, though, Mr. Ivor Greenstreet disclosed that he has been more involved in the political train than the former.



He says, "Because I am on the political train most of my friends are saying I am a lawyer on a holiday".



While he is very much involved in the business of his party, he also states he has a partnership with friends in a coffee business which is being patronized by many in the country.



He encouraged that people should conduct research into markets that may not have been tapped into and that can yield results.



Programmes Manager for YFM Accra, this season has been an exciting one with people from different spheres of life. As you can see this has been no exception. Ivor Greenstreet has given practical ideas to the youth of our country. Applying this practical knowledge will go a long way in achieving the good things we all want in life.

