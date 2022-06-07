President of Ghana Basketball Association throws weight behind Basketball Honours

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: basketballghana.com

Ghana Basketball Association [GBBA] President Ato Van-Ess has thrown his weight behind the Basketball Honours slated to take place in mid-June.



The Award scheme is scheduled to be held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly-AMA- Headquarters on Friday, June 17 under the theme, ‘Celebrating Players, Coaches, Teams, Groups and Organizations for their outstanding performances and contributions to the sport’.



In a chat with Basketballghana.com in the lead up to the event, the GBBA President showed his support for the program stating;



‘This GBBA Administration is all about the All Inclusive Development Agenda to grow basketball in Ghana and we support all event organizers and promoters like RITE Sports that is doing well to promote the sport. I support the initiative to recognize the efforts of stakeholders and encourage stakeholders to continue to support the Association achieve its aim through these Awards’ he said.



GBBA President Ato Van-Ess, Vice President (Administration and Finance) Alex Kukula, Vice President (Technical and Development Programs) Idrissu Ayambire, Treasurer Aurora Commodore-Toppar and Secretary General Rafiq Arthur

The All Inclusive Development Agenda was launched late in 2021 in the immediate aftermath of Ato Van-Ess and his team’s election into office.



Basketball Honours is organized by RITE Sports Limited the company synonymous with organizing Ghana’s biggest basketball High School tournament-Sprite Ball Xpressions.