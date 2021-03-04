Religion of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Full Gospel Church International

President of Full Gopel Church International takes coronavirus vaccine

Bishop Samuel N. Mensah receving the jab at the Tema polyclinic

On Wednesday, 3rd March, 2021, the President of the Full Gospel Church International and Executive member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) Bishop Samuel N. Mensah joined other executive members of the council nationwide to take the COVID-19 vaccination at the Tema polyclinic.



This comes after his admonishment to the Full Gospel congregation at Odorkor on Sunday, 28th February, 2021 of the need for citizens to consider being vaccinated.



Bishop Mensah recounted how believers petitioned God in prayers for the development of a vaccine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2020, but yet people are not willing to take the vaccine after its development due to the several conspiracy theories surrounding it.



He therefore encouraged the congregation that based on the information received from the Ghana Health Service, the vaccine is safe and therefore members should consider to take it when the nationwide vaccination exercise commences.



The medical doctor at the facility, Dr. Lenusia Ahlija also encouraged all individuals who are eligible to take the vaccine to do so. In her view the myth surrounding the vaccine is not true and hence citizens should be prepared to go through the vaccination process without any fear.



She also hinted that like any other vaccine, some people may experience transient reactions such as pain at the injection site, muscle ache, dizziness, headaches, chills, nausea etc.



These according to her are usually mild and can be relieved by rest and over-the-counter medication like paracetamol.She further admonished that the basic preventive measures should be adhered to by citizens to control the spread.



