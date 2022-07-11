President Simeon-Okraku meets Coca Cola Executives in Accra

Soccer News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Top Executives and Agency representatives of Coca Cola Beverage Company have met the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to discuss issues of mutual benefits.



The meeting which took place on Friday, July 8, 2022 discussed among other things the Coca Cola 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy Tour, plans and programs to make the tour exciting and possible partnerships between the two entities.



In the meeting, the Ghana Football Association was represented by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum.



‘’We feel proud and honoured to host this strong team from Coca Cola today’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.



‘’I think this has been made possible because on March 29, 2022, our gallant Black Stars wrote yet another history by fighting for the colours of our dear country – an incredible performance that won us the slot in Abuja’’



‘’I believe this meeting has come in handy since we have in the past discussed a few partnership possibilities for the growth and forward march of Ghana football’’ he added.



Philip Boadu Assah, Franchise Senior Manager, Equatorial Territory, Dr. Ayeshah Fauzee, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director, West Africa, Islands and Mid Africa Franchise and Eric Boamah, Public Affairs Manager, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Ltd were present in the meeting.



Others included Yaw Sakyi Afari, Head of RITE Sports, one of the agencies activating the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, Kwabena Opoku – Brand planner West Africa Business Unit Equatorial - Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Peter Adamitey Senor Accounts Manager for Echo house Ghana Limited.



The Ghana Football Association and the Coca Cola Bottling Company will in the coming days break Communication on the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour scheduled for Accra in September as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tournament.



Ghana is one of the countries that have been selected to host the Trophy before the competition in November.



Source: ghanafa.org