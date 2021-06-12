President Buhari speech: Tins President Buhari tok for im interview wit NTA

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari say im goment go "arrest and deal wit all di pipo wey dey cause insecurity and burn police station" for di kontri'.



President Buhari tok dis one wen im appear for one exclusive interview for di national broadcast station NTA on Friday.



Di president say im goment go ensure say dem go "arrest, trial and give di pipo bad publicity so dat pipo go know say if dem misbehave dem no get away wit am."



Dis comments from di President dey come for time wen Nigeria don suffer many incidents of insecurity wahala from all regions of di kontri.













