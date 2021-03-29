President Buhari message to APC national leader Bola Tinubu on im 69th birthday

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say wit all di kasala wey dey happun for Nigeria sake of di difference in ethnicity, culture, language and religion, Nigerians still beta together and even dey stronger together na one thing all Nigerians don agree to.



Oga Buhari tok dis one for di 12th Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium for Kano state, North West Nigeria wit di theme "Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity."



Dis year colloquium dey come wen some ethnic groups dey call for independence, say dem wan break comot for Nigeria.



Di annual colloquium na event wey di ruling party, All Progressives Congress National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey always organize every year on im birthday to discuss issues wey dey affect di kontri and find way forward.



Di colloquium dey always attract plenty ogbonge Nigerians every year, particularly politicians but for dis year, many of dem join online sake of wetin dem describe as 'bad weather'.



Why Tinubu Colloquium hold for Kano



Oga Tinubu for im address say di reason why im carry dis year colloquium go Kano state away from Lagos state wey di event dey normally hold na to demonstrate to Nigerians at dis critical time say im still be one Nigeria wey neva comot and no need passport or Visa to reach Kano, e say may be e go encourage others to get peace of conscience to leave in peace wit odas. Apart from dat, im be in-law and brother to di state Govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje.



Im add join say Nigerians no dey fast again, say make goment come up wit economy stimulus package like wetin America do for Americans.



Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo also say dis na time to increase di number of Nigerians wey belong to di Nigerian tribe, wey ready to fight for equity and justice.



Pipo wey no attend di 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium for Kano State



For di past twelve years Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos State Governor and di National Leader of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dey use di Colloquium celebrate im birthday.



Dis year Umar Ganduje, Kano State Governor decide to host di virtual event for di State Goment House.



But unlike previous colloquium plenty chieftains of di APC miss dis year event both physically and virtually.



But bad weather make Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; di Secretary to the Goment of di Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and di Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola no fit travel to attend di colloquium physically.



Other pipo wey di bad weather affect na Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; and some Senators wey no fit travel go Kano.



But prominent among di absentees for di colloquium na Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna wey last year already tok say Tinubu no be im "man."



Others wey no show face for Asiwaju colloquium na Rotimi Amaechi - di Minister of Transportation, Godswill Akpabio wey be Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, among others.