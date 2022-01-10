President Akufo-Addo urges Black Stars to win Ghana’s 5th AFCON title

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Black Stars seeks to end 40-years AFCON drought



Ghana begins AFCON 2021 campaign against Morocco



Akufo-Addo charge Black Stars to win trophy



As the Black Stars commences their campaign at the 2021 African Cup of Nations, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the team to win and bring the trophy home.



The Black Stars have failed in their quest to win the AFCON title in the last 40-years. The four-time African champions last won the trophy in 1982 and have since failed to secure the trophy.



After their last glory, the team has been to three AFCON finals -1992, 2010 and 2015 - but all efforts have proved futile.



However, in the president's message relayed via his Facebook post, Akufo-Addo motivated the team led by coach Milovan Rajevac to be victorious in their quest to win Ghana's 5th AFCON title.



The crust of the message was for the team to execute one task and only one - to go a step further than they did in 1992, 2010 and 2015, when they lost in the finals - by bringing the trophy back home.



