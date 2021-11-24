President Akufo-Addo to give Hearts of Oak GH₵1M for Africa campaign

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to mark their 110th anniversary



The Phobians are due to receive GH₵1M from the Jubilee House



The GPL champions beings their Confederation Cup campaign against SC Soura



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to support Accra Hearts of Oak with One million Ghana cedis to boost their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.



The President made the pledge when a delegation from Accra Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, to present the trophies they won in the 2020/2021 GPL season to him.



The visit formed part of activities marking the club’s 110 anniversary celebration which commenced on November 11, 2021.



The delegation which was led by Vincent Sowah Odotei included Ivy Mills, Alhaji Imoro Briamah all representing the board, Coach Samuel Boadu, Physical trainer/Welfare officer W.O-1 Paul Tandoh, Mr. Emmanuel Quashie, Kwame Opare Addo, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka and Ben Mensah, representing the playing and technical departments.



The Phobians communicated the president’s promise to their fans in a tweet as they announced their visit to the Jubilee House.



“Hearts of Oak pays courtesy call to President Akufo-Addo....President pledges GHS 1m support to Hearts,” the tweet read.





HeartsofOak pays courtesy call to President Akufo-Addo....President pledges GHS 1m support to Hearts.



