President Akufo-Addo, Kendrick Lamar to attend CK Gyamfi's book launch

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and American rapper Kendrick Lamar will grace the launch of the autobiography of iconic Ghanaian football personality Charles Kumi Gyamfi (CK Gyamfi).



This was disclosed by the writer of the book, Fiifi Anaman in a Twitter post on Thursday, May 19, 2022.



"His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, will be at the launch of "The Black Star: Autobiography of C.K Gyamfi". Acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar, currently in Ghana, is also coming. Be there. 4pm. Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences," he shared on social media.



The book dubbed “The Black Star: Autobiography of C.K Gyamfi” will be launched today, May 19, 2022 at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.



Authored by Fiifi Anaman, the book chronicles the life of the man who won three Africa Cup of Nations titles with Ghana.



CK Gyamfi is regarded as an epitome of Ghanaian brilliance following his success with the Black Stars and overall impact on Ghana football.



However, his family believes that he was not accorded the reverence and honor and he deserved.



“We don’t really talk about our father in that kind of space where he is a legend. We just see him as a father, he did his best for the country. But there is a point where you get to realise that, for the sacrifices that he made for the country there should be a befitting tribute to him,” he said.



“If you go to Nigeria for instance, you got all these stadia that are named [after some people] and there is a story behind the Baba Yara Stadium…essentially it was going to be named after C.K Gyamfi and he did tell us but for some reasons. There was some kind of disagreements at some levels and they decided to name it after Baba Yara and then to compensate, they decided to name the sports college after him. I think he is bigger than that, to be honest.



“For one person that has put his life down for the country, sacrificed because when he was playing in Germany, when he was playing professional football he could have remained and played professional football because he signed a contract with them and Kwame Nkrumah decided to bring him back. He found it difficult to tell them that ‘my country needs me’, so he was a part patriotic person and I think he deserves more than that.”



