Religion of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: GNA

Presbyterian Church marks Epiphany with induction of Rev Nortey

Logo of Presbyterian Church of Ghana

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ashale-Botwe Circuit, has marked the Epiphany, the manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles, with the induction of the Reverend Samuel Nii Klu Nortey as the Resident and District Minister.



Rev. Doctor Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Chairperson of the Ga Presbytery, who conducted the induction service, called on Christians to allow the Holy Spirit to use them to do exploits.



The induction service, which was held at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Ashale-Botwe was on the theme: “Baptism of the Lord”.



Rev. Kwakye admonished Christians to be baptized and to receive the potential power and energy of the spirit to do mighty works.



Rev Kwakye explained that the Epiphany signified the manifestation of Jesus Christ at his Baptism, manifestation of his birth by the three wise men and the miracle at Canaan in Galilee.



Rev Kwakye encouraged the District Minister, Rev Nortey to initiate peace and togetherness in the district and the entire Presbytery.



Rev. Kwakye pleaded with congregants to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols and be cautious at all times.



Rev. Solomon Nii Mensah Adjei, Clerk of the Ga Presbytery, read the life history of the new District Minister.



Rev. Nortey is the first Minister in the Ebenezer Congregation and the second District Minister of the Ashaley-Botwe district.



He took his vows and reaffirmed his faith to the work of God.



The Presbytery Council, the Ashaley-Botwe District Council, Session Clerk of the Ebenezer Congregation, group executives, family and friends then congratulated the Minister and his spouse on their new course.



Rev. Nortey expressed gratitude to congregants for the support and asked for continuous cooperation as he took the new role of Resident and District Minister.