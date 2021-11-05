Preparations underway for 2023 African Games - LOC Chairman

Other Sports of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: GNA

The door has been opened for the host nation, Ghana to plan, prepare and organize the 13th African Games in Africa in August 2023.



Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare said Ghana has been granted the green light and very soon they will launch the logo, mascot and website of the African Games 2023.



Speaking in an interview, he called on the media to have the right information and educate Ghanaians on the Games which the country will host for the first time since its inception in 1965.



He disclosed that the Protocol Agreement between the African Union (AU) and Ghana has been signed in Addis Ababa last Friday after reviews and other arrangements.



He said the agreement had to be seen by the Attorney General of Ghana, Parliament and Cabinet before getting back to Parliament then to the AU. He disclosed that Ghana now has the Games, as it was signed on behalf of the nation by Ghana Ambassador to Ethiopia, Her Excellency Amma Twum - Amoah.



According to Dr. Ofosu - Asare, they have the Creative Identity Manual on how to operate and they are on course to advertise and get projects on the Games.



He hinted that three contractors on-site, with Consar, upgrading the Legon Stadium while Mawums is working on the hostels at Games village, and Contracta is taking care of the facilities at Borteyman, which is going to be a university for sports development.



He said facilities for the Games must be ready three months before the opening ceremony.



Dr. Ofosu-Asare said the first visit by the AU was a favored one as they had to consider Covid-19 and other issues that could retard progress of preparations.



"The follow-up inspection has not been made due to protocol agreement not signed, but the AU team will be in Ghana again this month and we hope to impress them " he assured.



Mr. Reks Brobbey, the Deputy COO said warm-up fields which are necessary for athletics and swimming would be put up, and they are involving national Federations to construct first class facilities.



He noted that the corporate world would be involved and other things like Accreditation, Security, Ambush marketing and all sectors would be considered, like the support of a Task Force by the Ghana Police, Customs and Immigration to strictly check all items on the Games not to be replicated, as they would be burnt.



"The media must know that we are working seriously everyday, as the University of Ghana is to be upgraded, and Borteyman a fresh project which some licenses must be secured before putting up the structures.



"Construction is more than brick and mortar, and we can assure Ghanaians that much going on behind the scenes" he expressed.



Mr. Reks Brobbey, an Olympian said the 2023 African Games will feature three para-sports, would also be qualifier for the next Olympic Games in 2024 in Paris, France, and they are optimistic of meeting the deadlines and Ghana hosting the best Games ever.