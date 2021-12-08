Premier League set to be without 40 players due to AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Premier League will be without the services of 40 players due to the upcoming AFCON which will start in January 2021 and end in February that year.



Some of the top clubs in the division will be without their start players as they battle for the coveted AFCON title at the start of the new year.



Arsenal are expected to be without Thomas Partey, the main star for Ghana. They will also be without Aubameyang, Elneny and Pepe.



Liverpool are expected to be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. Manchester City will be without Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.



Aston Villa will be without Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso) and Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe), while Brentford will lose Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) and Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Ghana).



Brighton’s challenge will be without only Yves Bissouma (Mali), while Burnley miss Maxwel Cornet (Cote d’Ivoire).



Chelsea will be without their number one goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy (Senegal) and Hakim Ziyech (Morocco), while Crystal Palace will miss as many as four stars including Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana), Jordan Ayew (Ghana) and Wilfried Zaha (Cote d’Ivoire).