Premier League postpone weekend's matches in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Premier League has announced a postponement of this weekend’s round of matches in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.



The Premier League issued a statement on Friday, September 9, 2022, that following the events of Thursday, they have rescheduled this weekend’s games.



The Premier League also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth for her support of the competition.



Below is the statement



At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.



Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.



"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.



"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”



Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.



Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at age 96. She was the longest-serving queen, having done so for over 70 years.



