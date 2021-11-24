Premier League is more difficult than La Liga - Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu believes that the Premier League is more difficult than La Liga as he evaluated football in England with Spain.



Salisu is in his second season in England following his 10 million pounds move from Spain’s Real Valladolid to Southampton.



“It [La Liga] is a different league as compared to the Premier League," he said.



“Here it’s more physical, fast, the intensity is high compared to La Liga."



“I think here is more difficult.”



In Spain, Salisu cut his teeth against some of the world’s biggest names. He featured against a Barcelona side that included Lionel Messi.



“It’s good to play with the best players, it’s good to mark them to know how you are - your level,” added Salisu.



Salisu’s physical presence has helped Southampton’s backline considerably this campaign – having kept five clean sheets in 12 games.



He is set to be involved when Saints make the trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.



