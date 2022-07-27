Premier League club in talks with Chelsea defender Baba Rahman

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is in talks with an unnamed Premier League club about a possible transfer ahead of the new season.



Both parties are interested in the move, and an agreement could be reached soon for Rahman to join the new club and begin working before the season officially begins in the first week of August.



Rahman remains a Chelsea player and is under contract with the Premier League club until June 2024. Chelsea, on the other hand, have made it clear that the defender is not in their plans and placed him on the market.



Chelsea will approve a transfer to the club if Rahman likes it and the fee is reasonable. Rahman is currently valued by transfermarkt at 2.2 million euros, which is more than 20 million euros less than the reported fee Chelsea paid to sign him from Augsburg in 2015.



Aside from the Premier League club, Ghanasoccernet sources say Reading FC, Middlesbrough, and Besiktas in Turkey are all interested in the full-back.



Rahman spent last season on loan at Reading, where he assisted the club in avoiding relegation, and the club is willing to work with him again.



Rahman was on a promising career path when he joined Chelsea from Augsburg in 2015.



However, after struggling for playing time, Rahman was loaned out to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season.



A series of minor injuries kept him from playing consistently, and he has played in only a few club matches in the last three years.



Rahman is back to full fitness and has been producing strong displays in recent years. In June this year, he reached an impressive 45 caps for Ghana.