Predicted Ghana starting XI against Gabon, Painstil reportedly dropped

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Andre Ayew to start against Gabon despite injury scare



Milovan Rajevac to hand Daniel Kofi Kyere first AFCON start



Ghana face Gabon at 7 PM kick-off time



Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to make one change in the lineup to face Gabon in the second Group C fixture at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



Reports claim winger Joseph Paintsil will be left out of the lineup to face the Panthers on Friday, January 14, 2022.



The report further indicates that Saint Pauli winger Daniel Kofi Kyereh will replace the Genk man in the must-win game for the Black Stars.



Aside from the aforementioned change, there could be no changes from the team that lost 1-0 to Morocco on opening day.



Goalkeeper Joseph Wallocott could be maintained alongside a back four of Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Baba Rahman.



Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrisu could be the double pivot in midfield while Kyere and Kamaldeen Sulemana occupy both wings. Skipper Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan are expected to lead the line.



The match is scheduled at 19:00 GMT kick-off time today.



Gabon won their first game against Comoros and thus will need at least a draw to put one foot in the round of 16 stages. Ghana needs to avoid a defeat and hope to qualify in their last game against Comoros.



Full Line up

Jojo Wallocott; Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Rahman Baba; Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.