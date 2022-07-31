Pre-season tour without a coach is not a big deal - Kotoko PRO

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The coaching situation at Kumasi Asante Kotoko is currently vague as Prosper Nartey Ogum resigned verbally but is yet to officially communicate to the club in writing.



There is the real prospect of the club heading to their Turkey pre-season training tour without a coach as the impasse between the management is yet to be resolved.



Coach Prosper Nartey confirmed to the board's technical committee that he wants out and it has been confirmed by the club's Administrative manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi but the coach is yet to formally communicate.



Kotoko will this season play in the CAF Champions League and will embark on a training tour of Europe but may have to do so without their head coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.



Speaking at their Turkey preseason launch, club PRO, David Obeng Nyarko, said that Prosper Narteh Ogum is still the head coach of the club.



"There's no official communication from the club. Recently Barcelona traveled to pre-season of which Xavi couldn't make it but still had the pre-season.," he said.



"Until the club officially comes out, it is important that we take it as it is," he insisted.



Asante Kotoko will play Nigerian side, Rivers United as part of their pre-season games.