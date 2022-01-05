Pre-AFCON friendly: Algeria 3-0 Ghana - Desert Foxes discipline unprepared Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Algeria on Wednesday evening hammered Ghana 3-0 in a friendly encounter in Doha, Qatar.



Ahead of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the two national teams are in Qatar where they have pitched a training camp to prepare for the continental showpiece.



At the Education City Sports Stadium today, Ghana played without captain Andre Ayew and striker Jordan Ayew but hoped to earn a positive result before travelling to Cameroon.



Following a very slow start to the game, an Adam Ounas equalizer in the 8th minute shot Algeria into a deserved lead.



Although the Black Stars will put up a fight, the team could not score and unfortunately looked like an unprepared side in several key moments.



Despite not threatening much in the second half, Algeria managed to score two more goals to cruise to a massive 3-0 victory.



Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah scored an own goal in the 75th minute before three minutes later Islam Slimani also found the back of the net to seal the win.



Ghana after today will wrap up the training in Doha for two more days. The team will depart Qatar on Friday, January 7, to Cameroon ahead of the start of the 2021 AFCON on Sunday, January 9, 2022.



