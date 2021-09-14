Posterity will judge you – NPP MP goes wild on Kurt Okraku over Akonnor’s sacking

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Titus Glover, the Member of Parliament for Tema East has taken a swipe at the President of the Ghana Football Association over the sacking of C.K Akonnor as Black Stars coach.



Titus Glover is incensed by the decision and has levelled accusations against Kurt Okraku and other leaders at the FA.



The lawmaker says he was informed of the FA decision last Friday and was not surprised by the move. “I’m not surprised at all, I got the info last Friday. They’ve decided already, I still maintain my position, they made CK’s work difficult for him. They didn’t allow CK to do his job. Posterity will judge Kurt Okraku” he said.



Interestingly, Titus Glover failed to touch on his earlier threat of taking action against the FA if they sacked Akonnor.



Glover earlier accused Kurt Okraku of interfering in Akonnor’s selection and not giving him the needed independence.



“CK Akonnor is competent enough to manage our Black Stars because I know his capabilities. The GFA must desist from interfering in his job. We have to support CK Akonnor because he is a former Black Stars captain and he has played at the highest level.



“Akonnor is going through psychological trauma and if we don’t support him, it will be worse. CK Akonnor has the qualities to lead us to the World Cup with our support. The FA must respect him (CK Akonnor) and support him. The FA must ensure Akonnor gets his condition of service as the coach of the Black Stars,” he added.



After barely two years in charge, Akonnor was shown the exit door by the FA after unconvincing performances against Ethiopia and South Africa. Ghana won and lost each of the two games but the performance of the team in both fixtures led to calls for his sacking.



In a release announcing his sacking, the FA said, “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



A three-member committee led by Randy Abbey has been handed the responsibility of recruiting the next Ghana coach in three days.



