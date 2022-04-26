Portuguese coach Pontes discusses his side's chances of winning the 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former assistant coach of the Portuguese national team, Lionel Pontes believes Portugal can run shoulders with top countries like Brazil, Germany and others to clinch the World Cup title.



Portugal has been drawn in Group H of this year's global tournament, and will face Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.



Fernando Santos and his charges take on Ghana in the opening game.



According to Pontes, Portugal are no longer afraid to take risk and has therefore charged the team to dream of winning the mundial.



“We are a football country, but we are a small country that cannot be compared to other countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Spain”



“However, we have a selection of great players, especially the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, with a very experienced coach (Fernando Santos) who managed to win the European Championship”



“We are no longer afraid to take risks, and we have confidence in the whole system. Let us dream of achieving this achievement”



Pontes was a member of the Portuguese technical team that masterminded the Black Stars defeat at the 2014 World Cup group stage in Brazil.