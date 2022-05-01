Porcupine Warriors gets back to winning ways with 1st win in Sogakope

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC bounced back to winning ways with a narrow hard-fought victory over West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) SC at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.



They got the better of the Academy Boys for the first time in the Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday afternoon.



Kotoko was without most of their key players this season due to injury and suspensions and paraded some new faces for the match.



The first half of the match ended goalless and rightly so due to the lack of creation of chances by both teams.



A through pass from centre back Apau found the Prolific striker Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga who rounded the WAFA goalkeeper to slot home calmly in the 63rd minute to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead.



The Cameroonian has 18 goals this season and it proved to be important as the game ended 1-0 in favour of Kotoko.



Kotoko is now on 55 points in has opened a 10 points lead over second-placed team Bechem United who will play at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi tomorrow against King Faisal.



On the other hand, WAFA remains in the relegation on 17th with 26 points.