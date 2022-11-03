Popular journalist Atta Poku lunches attack on Kurt Okraku 'boys' over 'abuse' of Kwasi Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Popular broadcast journalist, Collins Atta Poku has descended on three close allies of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) president, Kurt Okraku over their abuse of former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah back in 2019.



According to Atta Poku, the trio of Sheikh Tophic, Aminu Shadow, and Wadudu, rained insults on Kwasi Appiah for not inviting Benjamin Tetteh to the Black Stars.



He said although the aforementioned names are not paying the price, players under Kurt's agency and Dreams FC players are suffering the consequences of the trio's uncultured behaviour in 2019.



Speaking on Sompa FM, he claimed that players under Kurt Okraku's agency and those who play for his team Dreams FC face prejudice when they receive national team calls because of the trio's "immoral" behaviour three years ago.



"Sheikh Tophic, Aminu Shadow, and Wadudu. These three people showed uncultured behavior in 2019 towards Akwasi Appiah because he didn't invite Benjamin Tetteh to the Black Stars. Because he(Benjamin Tetteh) is under Kurt's agency, a Proton player, you constantly insulted Black Stars coaches and I still have the screenshots. All because of Benjamin Tetteh. Because of you, Dreams FC players suffer hatred when they are called to the national teams," he said.



Atta Poku's assertion was in relation to Sylvester Simba, who had an exceptional performance for the Black Meteors against Mozambique.



According to the renowned Journalist, despite the youngster's exceptional talent people critised the player's inclusion in the U-23 squad because of Kurt Okraku's allies' immoral behaviour in 2019.



"Look at this Simba by, what are you saying? The kid is so good. But when he was invited to the national team, people were saying he is Kurt's player. He is Kurt's player and so what? Is he not good? Is he not a Ghanaian? So why then do people complain that Kurt is only giving his players national team opportunities when the likes of Simbas are called? It is because of the immoral behavior your boys showed Kwasi Appiah in 2019. What goes around, comes around."



Sylvester Simba was the star man in the Meteors' 2-0 win over Mozambique in the second leg of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on October 30, 2022.



The Dreams FC winger scored and won the penalty for the second goal of the afternoon as Ghana clinched the win and qualified t the final qualifying round with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.



