You are here: HomeSports2021 04 24Article 1241371

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: bbc.com

Popular Nigerian actor don confess to raping 14-year-old

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Olarenwaju James A.K.A Baba Ijesha Olarenwaju James A.K.A Baba Ijesha

Police for Lagos don arrest popular actor Olarenwaju James A.K.A Baba Ijesha sake of say e allegedly defile 14 years old girl.

For statement police tok tok pesin Muyiwa Adejobi say CCTV capture di 48 years actor as e dey carri out di act for di house of victim.

From police findings, dem say di actor don dey allegedly defile di girl since di age of 7.

Police say di actor don confess to di crime and dem don begin do dia own investigate.

Baba Ijesha na nollywood actor wey don act major movies for Nigeria and e dey very popular for southwest of di kontri.

As dat one dey trend, police for Oyo state announce in Thursday say dem don arrest one school teacher for Ibadan say e defile im 12 years old pupil.

Police say 30 years old teacher Olawuyi Ebenezer don dey do di tin to di small girl plenti times.

Tori of rape and defilement don dey become sometin to worri about in recent times for Nigeria as plenti popular and unpopular pipo don dey fall into di crime.

Join our Newsletter

News

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is MP for Assin Central

Why Ursula’s husband has hired only Filipino staff for his eye clinic – Kennedy Agyapong

Business

Ken Ofori-Atta is Minister of Finance

China’s cocoa export plans ‘can mean good news for us’ - Ofori-Atta upbeat

Entertainment

A grid of Akuapem Poloo, her son and Rashid Yakubu

She's still my baby mama, we’ll have another child – Akuapem Poloo’s baby daddy brags

Africa

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

How Nigeria's Wizkid earned N700m from 'Made in Lagos' album in six months

Opinions

Prosper Richardson is the Chief Executive Officer of The Mindset

Peer pressure and celebrity influence: My take on the Kasoa Boy killing