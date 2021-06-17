Poor first round results have contributed to our fight for relegation - Inter Allies coach

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Inter Allies head coach, Felix Aboagye has said that the lack of positive first-round results has contributed to their fight for relegation.



The Tema-based side lost 3-2 to Asante Kotoko on match week 29 of the Ghana Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Monday, June 15, 2021.



It was an open battle from the beginning as Inter Allies came from behind twice but eventually succumbed to the Porcupine Warriors.



"We create a lot of chances, we are a compact team now – judging from the fact that we did not play like this in the first round," he told the club's official website.



"We started the second round too deep in the relegation zone and it affected us going up on the league table but we are not discouraged yet."



"We are still creating chances and scoring goals it means we have a future so we are not perturbed, we will train very hard, and with the five matches left we will give it our all and try surviving relegation."



He added, "I think we didn’t start the season on a good note, we gave away lots of points in the first round and it pinned us down."



"So mostly this second round has been a catch-up moment for us that is why we are still struggling despite having one of the best runs in the second round."