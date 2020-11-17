Press Releases of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Polytanks Ghana Limited

Polytanks wins Top Manufacturing Company award

Polytanks Ghana Limited adjudged the Manufacturing Company of the Year

Polytanks Ghana Limited, the largest producer of plastic storage and packaging products in the country was adjudged the Manufacturing Company of the Year, 2019 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) over the weekend.



At the Institute’s prestigious 31st National Marketing Performance Awards held in Accra, Polytanks emerged as a winner in its keenly contested category because of its strategic marketing initiatives to create value and deliver excellent results on the market.



This year’s awards was which was under the theme: “Marketing in a Disruptive Era” awarded over 35 individuals and corporate entities who have excelled in their various capacities as marketers by providing solution-based products and services making their brands the most preferred on the market in the midst of the COVID -19 pandemic.



Parts of the citation presented by the CIMG to the company read “your recognition as a trailblazer in the manufacturing sector, saw you carry out groundbreaking investment in environmentally friendly technologies to upgrade your production”.



The CIMG added, “you did not only perfect the art and act of manufacturing but also helped in reducing the cost to the clients and also to bring to them total packaging solutions”.



It concluded that “these and more have made our team of evaluators rank you highly ahead of your peers and duly confer on Polytanks Ghana, the CIMG Manufacturing Company of the Year, 2019”.



Mr. Ashok Mohinani, the Executive Director of the Mohinani Group, the mother company of Polytanks said the award was a motivation and would spur the company on to continuously provide storage and packaging solutions that address all needs.



Mr. Ashok dedicated the award to all the cherished customers and business partners of the Polytank brand noting that “without choosing and patronizing our business, we wouldn’t have thrived in these difficult times”.



He also expressed his appreciation as well as congratulated all the hardworking employees of the company, who have worked tirelessly to push and maintain Polytank as the premium brand in Ghana.



Polytanks Ghana Limited has over 50 years of industrial experience and a passion for innovation in the manufacturing of plastic storage and packaging products.



As the first company to be established in Ghana under the plastics sector, Polytanks currently has five (5) manufacturing companies producing a wide range of products.



These include water storage tanks, septic tanks, mobile toilets, plastic kiosks, PET preforms, closures, gallons, crates, printed shopping bags, laminated pouches, polypropylene woven sacks, and cartons among others.



As a brand and a household name, the company currently employs over 2,000 people in its manufacturing plants and offices in Accra, Tema, and Kumasi.

Annually, the company spends at least one percent of sales proceeds on its



Corporate Social Responsibility under 3 core thematic areas; Health & Safety, Environment, and Education with a keen interest in proper waste management & recycling.



Polytanks Ghana Limited is also a recipient of other prestigious awards which include Superbrand (2018 -2019); the Ghana Club 100 Awards 2019 and the Best Company in Rubber & Plastics 2019 by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

