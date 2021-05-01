Polyamorous: Simple explanation of polyamorous and wetin Will Smith daughter reveal for ‘Red Table Talk’

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 1 May 2021
Source: bbc.com
Willow Smith explain her relationship status on di latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” hoping to educate other pipo about how dem dey see non-monogamous relationships as she share her own experience.
For di Wednesday episode of “Red Table Talk,” di actor and singer open up about her life as she dey polyamorous.
She define dis kain polyamory relationship as being in more than one intimate relationship at di same time.
“Wit polyamory, I feel like di main foundation na di freedom to dey able to create a relationship style wey work for you and no be to just step into monogamy because dat na wetin everybody around you dey tok.
For di candid tok wit her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, di 20 year old say “ I be like how I fit structure di way wey I approach relationships wit dat in mind?
Also doing some research into polyamory, Willow Smith say she realise di main reasons why monogamous relationships or why marriage or cheating dey happun na sake of infidelity.
“For my friend group, na me be di only polyamorous pesin,” she tok, “and na me dey get di least sex out of all of my friends. “
Dis no be di first time Willow Smith don tok about her kain relationship status.
For one 2019, episode of di “Red Table Talk,”, she bin tok about her interest in polyamorous relationship and say she fit dey ‘polyfidelitous’ wit one man and one woman.
I no be dat kain pesin wey dey constantly look for new sexual experience.
“I dey focus a lot on di emotional connect and I feel like say if I find two pipo of di different genders wey I really connect wit and we get romantic and sexual connection. I no feel say I go need try to go find more. “ Smith tok for dat 2019 chat.
Dis time, she say she no see herself having more than two intimate partners at a time and although di history of marriage dey do her one kain but she never completely rule out say she no go marry for future under some specific circumstances.
“Make we say me and my partner or partners wan help pipo,” Smith tok “and we need to put our money together to make dat happun, dat na di only way I fit see myself get married.