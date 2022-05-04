'Politicians think we are fools' - Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Ace Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah has cast doubts on former president’s John Dramani Mahama’s promise to repeal the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) law if elected president in 2024.



According to Kwaku Yeboah, the promise by John Mahama is symptomatic of all politicians in opposition.



He explained that history has thought him that politicians when in opposition makes all kinds of promises only to assume the role and act differently.



He asked Ghanaians to disregard the pledge by John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic as he will find an excuse for it when elected.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah cited instances where he feels politicians made promises and acted differently when the mantle was handed to them.



“I hear former president Mahama claims he will repeal the E-levy if voted into power. Politicians think we are fools. What didn’t they say about VAT. They promised to abolish it but what happened, they should stop. Anyone who claims to do that is lying. We were here when NPP made noise about VAT but what happened.



“We were here when President Kufuor sold Ghana Telecom and Mahama promised to reverse it but what happened. When they want to come to power, they say all kinds of things.” He said.



Former President at an event dubbed ‘Ghana at crossroads’ promised to abolish the tax if Ghanaians entrust in his hands, the administration of the country one more time.



Mahama says the E-levy is obnoxious and should not be entertained.



"A new national democratic congress government, God willing, with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana, in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy act," he said when he addressed Ghanaians on the theme 'Ghana At A Crossroads', on Monday, May 2, 2022.



"Even as this government remains fixated on taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management.



"The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices," he added.



