Policemen killed in Cross River: Jaguda pipo dey target officers for Nigeria?

Two police for Cross River were killed early morning Wednesday

Police for Cross Rivers state south-south Nigeria dey mourn di killing of two of dia men wey happun for early morning Wednesday.



Di Commissioner of Police Akande Sikiru wey confam di death of di policemen to BBC Pidgin say di police dey mourn di killing of dia two men wey some unknown gunmen bin kill for checkpoint.



Oga Sikiru add say dem dey chase afta di killers but no give details about how di chase dey happun.



Just one week afta some gunmen wey di commissioner describe as cult boys kill four policemen, unknown gunmen kill anoda two policemen for di state capital Calabar, cari dia weapons.





Police don turn target?

For di past few days, policemen wey dem don kill on duty for different states don reach almost ten.Last week, gunmen enta police stations for Imo and Abia states kill some officers, come burn di stations.Di Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mbah later announce say dem don kill some of di pipo wey get hand for di attack.We no fit tok for now.But wen BBC ask di Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba weda all dis attacks wey dey happun na sake of police don turn target, im say until dem sabi wetin di motive be, di sequence of di crime and weda na di same criminal gang dey commit di crime. dem no go fit assume say na sake of dem be target."We go first establish all di motives, and den establish di sequence of di crime, also try to establish weda na di same criminal gang wey dey commit di crime or weda na just opportunistic crime dem just dey commit, so we no fit just assume and we go like any conclusion wey we reach to dey based on conclusion wey we fit back up wit proof or empirical findings."E add say, all di cases of attack on policemen dey under investigation and police don take steps to make di stations dey more protected.