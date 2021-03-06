BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Police update on Offa and Erin-Ile crisis, Kwara govnor put curfew

Kwara state Govnor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Police for Kwara state north central Nigeria don share latest update on Offa/Erin-Ile crisis wey force goment to place movement restriction order.



About three pipo wunjure and properties destroy for di crisis wey happun for between Offa and Erinle communities on Thursday, police tell BBC Pidgin today.



Kasala burst wen members of Offa twon and Erinle town begin quarrel sake of motor park wey some pipo go build on top one border land between di two communities.



"E get land for di border of di two town wey dem dey quarrel on top and even sef di case still dey court, and dat na wetin cause wahala." According to di tok tok pesin for di police, Ajayi Okasannmi Jeffrey.



Oga Ajayi say three or four pipo wunjure for kasala and dem also burn one hotel and one goment property according to di imformate wey dem get.



Kwara state Govnor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq sama 6pm to 8am curfew until further notice for di two towns since on Thursday.



Police say calm don return for di two towns and dia men dey on ground to maintain peace.



Di last time Offa town shake like dis na for 2018 during one bank robbery wey many today know as "Offa robbery."