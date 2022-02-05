Police expenditure; but do not interfere in management of GFA – CAF to govt

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cautioned the Ghana government to stay away from appointing a head coach for the Black Stars.



As speculated in the last few weeks, some officials of the government have made proposals to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on who the next head coach of the national team should be.



Although CAF notes that the government can check the expenditure of the football season, it has warned that the government does not have the authority to appoint a coach.



“Ghana has to concentrate on the World Cup, they have important game and they have to concentrate on this. Everybody has to be behind the Black Stars because they have important game coming up in March.



“To lose the game, to lose the cup is part of football. Ghana was eliminated [in the AFCON] and this is the rule of the game. The government, financially, they put the fund for them to prepare for the competition, that I have to thank the Government of Ghana on behalf of CAF President, thank you very much and this is the way of cooperation we want for our members and the government,” General Secretary of CAF, Veron Mosengo-Omba told reporters of 3Sports and Joy Sports in an interview in Cameroon.



He continued, “The money that the government put forward for the Black Stars, the government has to check with the GFA how you spend each penny, they have to do that, we encourage them to do that but the redline is the government cannot involve in the management of the federation.



“Even if they lose you cannot say change the management, you have to change the coach. This will be very dangerous. we don’t want to come back on that again because this looks like interference. I beg the government that if tis is the intention, stop it.



"They can coerce them to monitor the funds that are put in , that is normal , I don’t think the GFA is against this, the President of CAF is not against this but please not involved in the management of the Federation.”



The Ghana FA will this month finally make an announcement on who will be the next head coach of the Black Stars.



Reports indicate that Chris Hughton has been given the nod and will be unveiled soon.