Pogba, Adebayor and one other African football star who suffered blackmail from family members

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports of fraud and blackmail are not unusual to the sporting or football fraternity but what is strange and puzzling is to find family members of close relatives seeking to rip off their football stars by blackmail, extortion and fraud.



Some African footballers have been victims of such schemes by their own family members. In all cases, the family members make allegations against them in public after the stars fail to honor their alleged demands that come with threats of public disgrace.



Below are three of such instances



In Emmanuel Adebayor



In May 2015, Emmanuel Adebayor made astonishing and intriguing revelations about how his family members have been extorting money from him and the extent to which he has gone to meet the demands of his family.



The then Tottenham striker said arguments with his brothers Kola and Peter, who died in July 2012, got so bad they drove him to consider taking his own life.



Adebayor wrote: "Many times I wanted to give up. Ask my sister Iyabo Adebayor how many times I have called and was ready to commit suicide.



"I kept these stories for years. But if I die, no one would know my story, no one would learn from it. Some people say I should keep these stories private, but someone has to sacrifice himself, someone has to talk about it.



"I was very tired and decided to go take a nap. I woke and a knife was held to my throat.



"As I opened my eyes, both of my brothers (Kola and Peter) were there. They were shouting and they claimed that I was wasting their time.



"Peter was going mad and Kola was supporting. I asked them, 'Is this the only way to solve this issue? If yes, then kill me and take the money'. It's only at that moment that he put the knife down."



Victor Osimhen



Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was recently in the news after his sister and in-law accused him of owing them on social media.



His sister, Esther, and the in-law came out to allege that the striker owed them 217million naira.



Victor Osimhen came out to deny the allegations, calling his sister and in-law ‘good actors’.



He wrote: "Amazing actors, wonderful, "the write-up was accompanied by some emojis of laughter.







Paul Pogba



Paul Pogba and his brother Guinean brother, Matthias Pogba are currently dominating headlines in the French media after the World Cup winner accused his brother and some close friends of holding him hostage and demanding £11m.



After his brother failed in the attempt to draw the money from Pogba, he released a video on social media and threatened to expose his brother.



Matthias Pogba alleged that he has evidence of his brother consulting a witch-daughter to derail the success of Kylian Mbappe.



The issue is being investigated by the French Police.







KPE



