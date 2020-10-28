Press Releases of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Plendify

Plendify B2B marketplace

Plendify B2B marketplace - Created to boost businesses

As a Ghanaian business owner and entrepreneur, we are living in challenging times, particularly with the disruption of global supply chains because of the COVID-19 (familiarly known as Coronavirus) pandemic.



Economies around the world are being shattered with unprecedented speed, as businesses – the engines of economic growth – lay off workers, shut down plants and close establishments.



Long after Coronavirus has been dealt with, the effects of this season will stay with us for a very long time to come and there will be major re-adjustments in how national and global economic affairs are conducted going forward.



So! What is the way forward? As a Ghanaian business owner, it is time to rethink your business model and think more about strengthening local supply chains and localization of industrialization and importantly utilizing technologies to go digital and to go online.



Here are a few questions to ponder upon:



1.Do you want more visibility for your business?



2.Do you want to diversify your supplier base?



3.Do you want to support local businesses and local supply chains?



4.Do you want to digitize your business and sell more online?



5.Would you want a trusted source to find the best suppliers for your industry?



Did you answer YES to 4 or more of the above questions? If you did, you are already on the right track and with the right mindset. Thankfully, you do not need to resolve these questions on your own.



Our company, Plendify, has built a trusted business to business (B2B) marketplace solution that all Ghanaian business owners should embrace and use. Our platform was purpose built to boost local supply chains, boost local businesses and increase visibility of all Ghanaian businesses across the country.



Here are some of the unique benefits of joining our b2b marketplace platform:



1.Automated Quote Request System – Business Buyers can request as many quotes as required, for as many products as needed.



2.Multiple Profile Creation – We understand that most Ghanaian businesses may have more than one business under their umbrella, so we allow them to create multiple profiles (profiles can either be supplier/buyer, buyer/buyer or supplier/supplier). This allows the owner to manage their multiple businesses with one login account.



3.Verified Badge for Suppliers – Suppliers get a verified badge from us when they provide their TIN information and certificate of commerce. This is to ensure businesses operate within the policies of the state. Businesses are required to renew this information every 6 months. Verified Suppliers get to participate in the Automated Quote system and receive other perks as part of the Grow MeTM Plan.



4.Sharing of a Promotion/Advertisement on Business’ Social Media Handle – Businesses can also share their advertisements created on our marketplace to any of their social media handles or via WhatsApp to their network.



5.Digital Address Generation – Businesses without address/GhanaPost code can generate their digital address right in our marketplace. We believe this will help in the easy identification of business locations without stress. If a business wants to visit another business, all they must do is click on the digital address in our app and the location will be loaded onto Google maps.



6.Capacity Building – we provide businesses with expert advice on business related subjects such as marketing, accounting, bookkeeping, sales and more.



7.Connect – connect, chat and conduct business with an array of trusted suppliers.

