Please, forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal determined to keep Eddi Nketiah



Eddie Nketiah left out of latest England squad



Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah



Super Eagles midfielder and Arsenal supporter John Ogu has hailed Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah for his performance in the just ended season.



The Hapoel Nof Hagalil midfielder in a post on Twitter praised the Black Stars target for the impact he made when he was drafted into the Arsenal starting team.



John Ogu conceded that he had his doubts about Nketiah’s competence as an elite striker but has been proven wrong by the 21-year-old performance in the last few months.



He has therefore apologized to Nketiah for underrating him and encouraged him to stay at Arsenal and help the club succeed.



“I’m about to say something about @EddieNketiah9 today. Listen I’m one of those who be feeling some type of way about you but please forgive me eddie. You deserve every good things today. You worked hard for it . Shine on and all the best with @Arsenal GUNNERS FOR LIFE,” he said.



Eddie Nketiah was handed a rare start for Arsenal after lead striker Alexandre Lacazette sustained illness in April.



The 22-year-old academy product came in and nearly got Arsenal over the line with regards to Champions League qualification. The Gunners however finished 5th after losing to Newcastle.



Nketiah’s Arsenal future has been a subject of discourse as he contract runs out in June. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has been said to be willing to keep Nketiah at the club.



The club has reportedly offered Nketiah a five-year deal that will see him pocket $100,000 every week.



It has been said in the English media that Nketiah is seriously considering the deal and could sign and stay at Arsenal.



Nketiah is also a target for the Black Stars with the Ghana Football Association working around the clock to get him to play for the country.



Nketiah as reports indicate is open to joining the Black Stars and could be part of Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.





