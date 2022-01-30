Playing wing-back has made me a better forward – Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has said that playing as a wing-back has made him a better player.



The youngster, who plays for England, has featured in a number of positions since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge.



Hudson-Odoi has played his natural position out wide in an attacking trio, as well as playing as a wing-back and even as an out-and-out striker.



“I’d definitely say I prefer more-attacking positions for myself, as a winger or a No.10 kind of player,” he said. “Obviously I like to be direct and try to create scoring opportunities for the team, hopefully try to score some myself. Playing in that position I’m more comfortable and I feel more free while playing there as well.



“So, it’s definitely a nice position, to know that I can go out there, be myself, be free and try to create and score goals as well, but at the same time playing at wing-back is definitely more defensive. Your mentality is more about defending the goal than attacking the goal at times.



‘In that position you always have to cover for somebody. For example, if the centre-back goes forward you have to cover in, just to make sure and be around. So, it’s definitely a different position, definitely harder, so I’d say definitely an attacking position is what I prefer.’



However, he explains that he has become used to adopting a different mentality during matches depending on the requirements of the position he is selected in.



“There are times in a game when I’m playing wing-back and I’m looking forward and thinking I can go forward here, but then I know, just in case, if I do and we then lose the ball and it’s a counter-attack the run back is very far.



Callum played as a wing-back in Tuchel's first game as Chelsea head coach.



“So sometimes you decide to stay back. It depends, it’s always different situations in the game where I’m thinking I can go forward here and I can create a chance from this position or even score, but it’s vice versa and it depends on how the scenario is in the game.”



Hudson-Odoi believes he is benefiting massively in the long-term from his time as a wing-back, as the lessons he learns about defending there now will also serve him well.



“I think it’s added more to my defensive side. Playing wing-back is more defensive-minded, so you have to judge when to lunge in for a tackle, not just recklessly going in, or making sure you’re in the right position when you’re covering for a team-mate, or if you’re one-on-one against an attacker you just have to make sure you stand your ground and show him outside or inside where there’s more bodies.



“For myself it’s definitely added a defensive side to my game and it helps as well, especially if you’re playing higher up the pitch, for the pressing side and knowing how to defend from the front. So, it's definitely good.”