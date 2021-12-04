Playing sports is not detrimental to academic aspirations - Benjamin Azamati

Track & Field News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Ghanaian record holder in 100 meters, Benjamin Azamati has outlined the need for children to engage in athletics in uplifting the sport in Ghana.



The 2021 Olympian believes children will develop a love for athletics if given the opportunity early.



Speaking ahead of the maiden edition of the Junior Olympics Championship to be held at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Friday 17 December, Azamati spoke about how he blends academic work with athletics.



When I was in Ghana it was easy blending athletics and academic work because of my coach.



It is just about having to sit and have a chat with your coach.



Looking at your timetable he gets to put training sessions in there for you so when you don’t have class you have to come for practice and all that but with here, there is a structure to go about.



In a live interaction with fans on social media, Azamati further stated that, participating in sporting activities would not be detrimental to the academic aspirations of children.



“I am going to use myself as an example. It is not going to be detrimental to their academic aspirations. “Academics brought me here not just the sports.”



“I am okay with academics but before I came here my grades were put into consideration. It means that if I wasn’t that good in academics I wouldn’t get that opportunity to come here.



“Sports would not make your kid dumb. However, it you can do the two simultaneously depending on how determined you are.”



Benjamin Azamati will compete in the 4×100 relay of competition which starts from Friday 17th – 18th Saturday, December 2021 at Paa Joe Park in KNUST.



The Junior Olympics is organised by Legon Creative Athletics Club (LCAC) and SeedAfrique in collaboration with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to unearth talent in the country and help children develop interest for the game.



Race Categories:



Kids Race – (U-10 – 60m and U-13 kids race (100m and 200)



Youth Race – U-17 (100m and 200m)



Junior Race – U-20 (100m, 400m and Long Jump)



Seniors Race – (100m, 400m , 4 x 100m Relay, 4 x 400m relay, 4 x 400m Mixed Relay)



