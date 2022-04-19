Playing in Qatar is not a step down - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew says that there is no rule that says that the Black Sars captain must always ply his trade in Europe.



He adds that he does not see playing football in Qatar as a step down in his career and is happy with the move.



Many have seen the gulf region as a retirement home and do not see players who move there as serious and only for a final pay day before hanging their boots.



The 32 year old forward joined Al Sadd on a free transfer after leaving Swansea City last summer.



Andre Ayew whose father Abdei Ayew played for Al Sadd has signed a two year contract with an option for another year.



Many are of the opinion that the Qatar Stars League is not competitive and is not befitting of the Black Stars captain but the forward thinks otherwise.



“No, I don’t agree [that a Black Stars captain should be playing in Europe]. I think when you are in Europe and you don’t know and haven’t played, yes, you always have that vision," he told Joy Sports.



"I don’t blame those who have that vision.



“I am very happy and it [transfer to Al Sadd] is not a step down [for me],” Ayew added.



Ayew has been directly involved in 19 goals in 24 games in his debut season at Al Sadd, with his side going on to win the Qatari Stars League for the 2021/22 season.