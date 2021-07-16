Playing at Baba Yara Stadium could have saved us from poor officiating - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said his side could have escaped from bad officiating should they have played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2020/21 season.



Asante Kotoko had to relocate from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which was closed down due to renovation works at the venue.



The Porcupine Warriors opted for the Accra Sports Stadium before later moving to the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Nana Yaw Amponsah believes Asante Kotoko suffered poor officiating which affected their league chances in some of their games because they couldn’t play in front of their fans which could have saved the sides from some of these decisions.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, he said, “Some of the refereeing decisions went against Kotoko this season.



“I believe if it was at the Baba Yara Stadium, the fear of God will be in some people. We all know that home advantage plays a key role in our football,” he added.