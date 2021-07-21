‘Playing at Anfield was a proud moment for me’ – Majeed Ashimeru on first UCL game

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has shared his feeling about getting to play at Anfield during his UEFA Champions League debut.



Ashimeru had his first taste of UEFA Champions League football when he came on as a second-half substitute for Red Bull Salzburg when they played Liverpool on October 2nd, 2019 at Anfield.



Despite his side losing the game 4-3, Majeed Ashimeru has fond memories of the game that saw him play in an iconic stadium with a rich history in European football history.



Speaking to FMIG in an exclusive interview, the 23-year-old described the moment as a dream come true for him.



“It was like a dream come true for me playing against these top clubs. These are games where you feel you’re getting there. It was really a good feeling,” Ashimeru told FMIG.



“My first champions League game was against Liverpool at Anfield and it was really a proud moment for me because I grew up watching the Champions League and I wanted to know how it feels.



“When it’s Champions League night in Liverpool it’s crazy. It was a mixed feeling, Happy, scared. At Liverpool, their fans are really close to the pitch so you could hear them really shouting and you can’t even feel your eyes. I was so happy and at the same time scared. But after a while, I felt good. When I was going to the pitch I asked myself if this was the boy from Mamoobi Nima playing the Champions League."



“It’s really something that we the Zongo people are proud of,” he concluded.



