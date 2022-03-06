Playing against Ghana will not be easy - Wilfred Ndidi

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has sent a note of caution to his teammates as they prepare to face the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff later this month.



He says that playing against the Black Stars of Ghana will be a daunting task and has urged his teammates not to underestimate Ghana.



According to the Leicester City midfielder, they cannot target just one player in the Black Stars squad and must be wary of the whole side.



Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.



But ahead of the tie, there is a lot of belief from the Nigerians that it will be an easy ride against an easy Ghana side.



Ndidi is part of the 32 man squad announced by coach Augustine Eguavoen and will be hoping to play at his second World Cup after making his maiden appearance at the 2018 edition in Russia.



"Ghana will not be easy. To be honest, we have to be careful about their whole team and not just any specific players. It will be two tough games," Ndidi said when asked about the match against Ghana.



The Black Stars are scheduled to clash with Nigeria on March 25th and 29th respectively in the 2022 World Cup play-offs as they hope to nick a place in the next edition of the quadrennial global tournament in Qatar.