Players without clubs are better than players with clubs - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Grusah, has revealed that footballers who are not attached to clubs tend to perform better than those involved with clubs.



Alhaji Grusah was responding to a question posed to him by Rainbow Sports' Isaac Wallace concerning the recruitment of players to King Faisal.



“I can emphatically tell you that there are players in Ghana who are without clubs who perform better than the players playing regular football in our league,” he said.



He added that veteran players who have returned home are better than some current players in our league.



“Ghanaians always underrate player who is 30 years and above. I can emphatically tell you that these players are experienced and can always be helpful to any club,” he added.



He further stated that players from the division one league are also capable.



“Last season, we had players from the National Division One league scoring over 15 goals for their club. Do you think these players can not play in the Premier League? We must trust such players and allow them to explore as well,” he stated.



Alhaji Karimu Grusah added that striker Kwame Peprah has travelled to South Africa to finalize his move to Orlando Pirate.



” Kwame Peprah has travelled to finalize his deal but hasn’t been through yet. We are waiting to hear from the South African club before we can inform the general public, he added.



