Players set to miss Ghana’s game against South Africa

• The Black Stars currently lead Group G with 3 points



• South Africa comes next on the table with a point



• One of these two countries have been tipped to make it out of the group for the playoffs



Seven senior team members of the Black Stars have missed Ghana’s trip to South Africa for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana.



The Black Stars will take on South Africa at the FNB Sports Stadium in Johannesburg for the second Group G game in the 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghanaian players who ply their trade in the UK couldn’t make the trip to South Africa because they will have to quarantine for ten days upon their return to their respective clubs.



England-based Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, and Andy Yiadom did not make the trip because English clubs have decided not to allow their players travel to countries on UK's red list for qualifiers.



Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana and Daniel Kyereh of German side, St. Pauli, also couldn’t travel with the Black Stars because they have been recalled by their clubs.



South Africa is on the UK government’s red list for the Coronavirus pandemic.



