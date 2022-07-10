Players' scouting held in the Eastern Region

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

Live Now Foundation country Director, Mr. Henry Dekyem has Organised a Football Scouting Tournament in the Eastern Region to unearth players.



The two-day sporting event dubbed, “Justify your inclusion” was held to discover football talents.



This was to discover talents from the participating teams which included New Juabeng Soccer academy, Story Untold, Team Ada, Merchant Football club, SBSA, Kofcity select side, Elite FC, Agomeda Fc, and many more.



The tournament was held at the All Nations football field in Koforidua with prominent football people including coaches and scouts from Norway, gracing the occasion.



Some of the names being Adam Quarasey, a former Black Star player (goalkeeper), Sadiq Adams; an administrator of Wafa football club, Ghana’s Under 20 coach; Abdul Karim Zito, the president of Merchant Keepfit club and Country Director of Live Now Foundation; Dekyem Henry, Coach Ernest who recently qualified Kotoku Royals to the Premier league division and some other coaches from the recently organized GFA license D coaching program.



This was the maiden edition of a program that the organizers, spearheaded by Mr. Henry Dekyem look to organize every now and then to connect scouts, coaches, and talents.



This they believe is something many talents especially look forward to as there very little of such opportunities out there.



All parties involved mutually benefited greatly from the event.



The event will continue in Accra to give others in different jurisdictions the opportunity to also exhibit their talents to these scouts and coaches.



The event had support from many people including the coaches from the recently organized coaching course, members of the merchant keep-fit club, Michael Yeboah providing first aid services with his team, the Eastern regional football association, and the scout from Norway.