'Players must earn Black Stars call-up on merit' - Tony Baffoe tells Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe, has implored coach Milovan Rajevac to ensure that any player invited to the camp of the Black Stars is on merit and must fight for the team.



The Serbian trainer replaced CK Akonnor on a one-year renewable contract last month after 11 years of leaving the country.



“My advice for the new coach is to ensure he invites players who deserve to play for the team. Any player who gets the chance must earn the jersey,” Baffoe told Graphic Sports.



“Any good coach can get the best out of whichever players he has at a particular point in time and that is what I expect from Milo."



The former CAF General Secretary also added that the Black Stars could win laurels for the nation at any point in time if the right players are invited.



“I don’t think we don’t have a team as people are saying. I believe it is rather a matter of what you can do with what you have,” he explained.



