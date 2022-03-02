Players must be held accountable for inability upfront - Karim Zito

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito believes coaches in Ghana must stop receiving the blames for players inability to score goals.



His comments come after his side’s 2-0 lose to leaders Asante Kotoko in Kumasi, a game he believes his side could have won in the first half.



He says one of the ways of developing Ghana football is holding players to be held accountable for their decision-making upfront.



According to him, one of the ways to change Ghana Football is for players to be held accountable for their lack of creativity and decision making in the final third.



“If you want to change Ghana football, you should stop blaming coaches and also blame the players.”



“Nowadays, when a player fails to score, the coach is blamed instead of the player" he said.



“You have to balance your criticism, you have to criticise when we don’t play well but when they fail to score, it is not me,



“Before you pass or you kick the ball, you think, it does not say the coach should think.”



Dreams FC will next play Elmina Sharks in Match Week 19 at the Theatre of Dreams in the Ghana Premier League.