Players in Ghana Premier League are not Black Stars materials - Hans Van der Pluijm

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former AshantiGold coach, Hans Van der Pluijm believes that there are not enough talents in Ghana Premier League to be considered for selection into the Black Stars.



Hans Van der Pluijm wants Ghanaians to come to the realization that the quality of the local players cannot be compared to that of the European-based players and that is why the coaches overlook them.



Black Stars coaches are often criticized for leaving out local players in their callups but Hans Van der Pluijm have said that the coaches are supposed to assemble the best Ghanaian talents available and the local players in the Ghana Premier League do not have such quality.



“I think that we all have to accept that the quality, in general, has gone down and you can attribute part of it to the covid which made it difficult for the players to train but I don’t think that there is enough top talents for the Black Stars from the Ghana Premier League,” the former Berekum Chelsea Technical Director told Vision 1 FM.



He added that the Black Stars coaches are mandated to select the best Ghanaian players and only few local players can make that cut with more intense scouting.



“In my opinion you have to select the best foreign players and get them ready to play for the national team and the technical bench will have to corporate with the teams in Ghana to be able to scout the few quality players in the Ghana Premier League,” Hans Van der Pluijm added in the interview.