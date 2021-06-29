'Players are selected on merit' - Aduana FC Coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

Joseph Asare Bediako, Head Coach of Aduana FC has stated that players of the team are selected on merit, without hatred for some.



“I have told all the players that anybody in the team can play. So if you are working, you have to work hard. If you don't work hard enough, then there would not be space for you in the team.



“As you know there are some players who are well known in the team and they have not been playing.



“Not that I hate them nor I'm trying some players, no. They are not working hard. They are not fitting into my system because I always want everybody to be tackling. We went to WAFA and played one of the best games there, because everybody was tackling," he added.



Coach Asare Bediako was speaking at a post-match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro in Match Day 31 with Dreams FC.



He noted that the match was a difficult one especially in the early minutes of the first half, stating they had planned well at training and tactically it worked well using the wings to surprise their opponents in goal scoring that resulted in the two goals in the first half.



“We planned to score as many as four goals. We lost two four (2-4) to them in the first round, I wasn't in charge then. So we planned to whip them in case we get the same point ahead of them in head to head, and fortunately for us we got two goals, " he added.



Coach Asare Bediako admitted that the team had some challenges in the midfield during the game as the visitors deployed five players in the midfield to suppress Aduana.



“So I told them to be tactful in defence, you saw us defending and breaking up. Thank God that we won, " he said.



He stated that claims that matches were fixed because he fields certain players were coming from people who don't watch the team's training and monitor their matches.